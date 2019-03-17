James J. Filler Acquires 400 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.30 per share, with a total value of $30,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 682,699 shares in the company, valued at $52,772,632.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390. The firm has a market cap of $417.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 23.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

CNBKA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

