Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Callon Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 139.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 968.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

