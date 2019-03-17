Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Schlumberger (SLB) to Hold

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE SLB opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.0% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,427,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,980,000 after purchasing an additional 94,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,693,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,919,000 after purchasing an additional 115,321 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

