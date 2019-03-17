Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $34.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $45.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

SBPH stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.80. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 464.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 120,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

