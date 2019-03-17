JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 262 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 12,842 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,588,170.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $104,914.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,352 shares of company stock valued at $11,974,093 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Technologies from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

