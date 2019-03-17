John Mulleady Sells 7,500 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $362,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 17th, John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $338,325.00.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $67.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,753,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10,799.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

