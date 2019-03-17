Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 223,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

