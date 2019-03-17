JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (BNP) a €47.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.21 ($61.87).

BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

