Just Group (JUST) Given New GBX 85 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.93) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

Just Group stock opened at GBX 81.75 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $769.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 69.15 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

