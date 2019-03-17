Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to announce $407.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $387.97 million to $420.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum posted sales of $388.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KALU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU remained flat at $$103.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 266,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,920. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 24th. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $150,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,298,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,905,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

