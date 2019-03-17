Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.43.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.03. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.90 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $150,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,777,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

