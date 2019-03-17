Kalos Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

VEA opened at $41.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

