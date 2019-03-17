Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, February 25th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.27. 509,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,625. The stock has a market cap of $962.34 million and a PE ratio of 131.75. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$3.97 and a 12 month high of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

