Kepos Capital LP Has $6.72 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Jentner Corp bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $137.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

