Key Square Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 900,031 Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,000. Canada Goose makes up about 12.8% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Canada Goose as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Canada Goose by 3,727.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 993,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,107,000 after purchasing an additional 967,318 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Canada Goose by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOS stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.80. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $58.45 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.04.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

