KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 179.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,286,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,532,636 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,027,693,000 after purchasing an additional 527,640 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,244,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $609,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $719,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.38 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $72,127.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,281.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

