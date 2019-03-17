KEYW (KEYW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

KEYW has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of KEYW in a research report on Monday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of KEYW from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEYW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get KEYW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KEYW opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. KEYW has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.29 million, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). KEYW had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KEYW will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in KEYW by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in KEYW by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in KEYW by 4.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 252,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KEYW by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in KEYW by 391.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.