Kinder Morgan (KMI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinder Morgan has the largest network of natural gas pipeline in North America that spreads over almost 84,000 miles. The company’s midstream properties are linked to all the prospective plays in the United States that are rich in natural gas. These extensive networks of natural gas pipelines provide it with stable fee-based revenues. Moreover, the company’s proposed Permian Highway Pipeline Project will help the company to cash in on the region’s bottlenecks and improve cash flow visibility. Also, the company has $5.7 billion worth of commercially secured capital projects underway. Additionally, the company intends to raise its dividends by 25% in 2019 and 2020. Therefore, we believe Kinder Morgan holds huge upside potential from current levels.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.87.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 89.89%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Deborah Macdonald bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at $503,773.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,805,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 235,427,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,468,414.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,521,612 shares of company stock valued at $47,637,339. 14.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $299,180,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,169.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,022,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,075 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,497.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,112,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $103,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

