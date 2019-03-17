Kings Point Capital Management Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 24,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $3,259,272.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,128,043.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $256,565.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,047,463. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $155.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $155.36.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

