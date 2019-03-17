Kirkland’s (KIRK) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. Kirkland’s also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.15-0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $7.90 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland’s will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIRK shares. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on Kirkland’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Kirkland’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kirkland’s stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Kirkland’s worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

