Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.56.

In other news, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total transaction of $608,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/kiwi-wealth-investments-limited-partnership-trims-stake-in-adobe-inc-adbe.html.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.