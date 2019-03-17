KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KLXE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.77. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.90 million. Research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 21,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $469,548.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

