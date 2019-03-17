Knight Therapeutics (GUD) PT Set at C$10.25 by Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) has been assigned a C$10.25 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE GUD opened at C$8.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.91. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$7.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.81.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.130000001935047 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

