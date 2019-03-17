Koenig & Bauer (SKB) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €88.00 ($102.33) price target from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €69.29 ($80.56).

Shares of ETR SKB opened at €44.86 ($52.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €35.68 ($41.49) and a 52-week high of €78.70 ($91.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

