Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Celanese Co. (CE)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,620,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,084,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,621,000 after buying an additional 369,361 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.24.

CE stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.02). Celanese had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/korea-investment-corp-lowers-stake-in-celanese-co-ce.html.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.