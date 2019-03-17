Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 143.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.80 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,668,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $40,475.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,349.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,874 shares of company stock worth $12,139,229 in the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

