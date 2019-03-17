Korea Investment CORP Sells 71,000 Shares of Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAA. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UAA opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $66,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

