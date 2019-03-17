La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Shares Up 6.6%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shot up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.64. 1,115,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,121,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LJPC. BidaskClub raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The stock has a market cap of $194.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 223.23% and a negative net margin of 1,983.58%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Carver purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $47,089.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,981,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,411,600 shares of company stock worth $7,633,974. 25.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 55.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,590,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

