Lafargeholcim (LHN) Given a CHF 43 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 43 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 55 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 42 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 63.60 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. HSBC set a CHF 44 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 51.07.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

