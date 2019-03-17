Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $47.68 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 3,403.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,000 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 1.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $47,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,437.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,794,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,656 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

In related news, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.92 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following two business segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

