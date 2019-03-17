Lambda Price Reaches $0.0215 on Major Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $2.69 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00391426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.01692170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00230122 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001868 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004820 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

