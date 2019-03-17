Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Holdings Decreased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 52,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $109.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 5.53%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.68%.

In related news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,171.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,156,157.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/landstar-system-inc-lstr-holdings-decreased-by-numerixs-investment-technologies-inc.html.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.