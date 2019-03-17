Lanxess (LXS) PT Set at €42.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.50 ($64.53) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.66 ($71.70).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €49.24 ($57.26) on Thursday. Lanxess has a one year low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a one year high of €72.60 ($84.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.