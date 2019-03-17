Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 583 Walmart Inc (WMT)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 583 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $98.42 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $104.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 734,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $67,968,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at $664,337,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at $660,889,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,094,148 shares of company stock worth $986,307,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

