Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stake Raised by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,912 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.19.

LVS opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

