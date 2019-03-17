Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lazard were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,982,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,601,000 after buying an additional 114,709 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 34.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $36.11 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

