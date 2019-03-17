Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,315,000 after purchasing an additional 245,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,407,000 after purchasing an additional 77,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,659,000 after purchasing an additional 166,909 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $826,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,447 shares of company stock worth $8,271,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

NYSE RCL opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $133.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/legg-mason-asset-management-japan-co-ltd-cuts-stake-in-royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.