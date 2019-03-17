Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WellCare Health Plans makes up about 1.3% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WCG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

NYSE:WCG opened at $240.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.32 and a 12-month high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

