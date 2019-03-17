Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 876.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Standpoint Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.01.

VLO opened at $85.08 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

