Leju (LEJU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.62. Leju has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

