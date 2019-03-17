Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Receives $33.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $26.03. 2,159,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Liberty Global has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $33.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

