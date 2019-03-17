Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,075,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,016,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,867,000 after buying an additional 728,104 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,384,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,522,000 after buying an additional 322,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,573,000 after purchasing an additional 269,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,719,000 after purchasing an additional 192,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $663,376.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,392.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,754 shares of company stock worth $55,439,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Oppenheimer set a $440.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $461.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.76.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $414.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

