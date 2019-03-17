Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,439.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,418,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,417,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,423.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 788,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $54.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

