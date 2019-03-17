Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $57,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,910,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $41.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

DHI stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/lido-advisors-llc-decreases-position-in-d-r-horton-inc-dhi.html.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.