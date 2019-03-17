Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $8.70 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th.

