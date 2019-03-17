LINA Market Cap Tops $4.08 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One LINA token can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LINA has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $445.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINA has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00391211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.01705215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00230531 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00002021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004852 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,701,051 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. The official website for LINA is lina.review.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

