Livepeer Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week (LPT)

Livepeer (CURRENCY:LPT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Livepeer has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Livepeer token can currently be purchased for $7.09 or 0.00174938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay and Poloniex. Livepeer has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $42,239.00 worth of Livepeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.89 or 0.17370397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00051415 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000361 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00001198 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Livepeer

Livepeer (CRYPTO:LPT) is a token. It was first traded on November 8th, 2018. Livepeer’s total supply is 12,063,929 tokens. Livepeer’s official Twitter account is @LivepeerOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Livepeer is livepeer.org. The official message board for Livepeer is medium.com/livepeer-blog. The Reddit community for Livepeer is /r/livepeer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Livepeer

Livepeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livepeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livepeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livepeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

