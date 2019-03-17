LMR Partners LLP Acquires 183 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,990,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 38.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $778.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.59 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. ValuEngine upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $44,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $44,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

