LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 17,009 H & R Block Inc (HRB)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its stake in H & R Block by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in H & R Block by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H & R Block by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.35 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). H & R Block had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 829.18%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

