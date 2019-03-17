LMR Partners LLP Has $482,000 Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Prologis by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $99,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,220,331.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $71.64 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 58.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.37%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

